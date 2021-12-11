CM announces incentive for Home Guards

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated as the chief guest in a grand parade on the foundation day of Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation held at Home Guards Headquarters on Tapovan Road today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that a one-time incentive of Rs 6000 would be paid to the Home Guards engaged in Covid duty. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the hostel of Central Training Institute, Thano and District Commandant Home Guard Office, Haridwar. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took the salute of the grand parade and released the departmental souvenir.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured the Home Guards and officers of Civil Defence Department with appreciation certificates for their work. The Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs to Babita, wife of Late Home Guard Late Roshan Singh who had died during the course of Covid duty. A cheque of Rs 1 lakh was also given to Home Guard Raj Bahadur. While addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said that the Home Guards personnel had been supporting the public service and police with full dedication. On whatever front the Home Guards jawans were deployed, they performed better than expected. He said that the Home Guards made excellent contribution in operation of essential services, in dealing with any emergency and maintaining social harmony. The Chief Minister said that whether it was the Char Dham Yatra or the Kumbh Mela, the role of the Home Guards personnel was very crucial in every situation. Home Guards were playing an important role in maintaining peace and order along with police personnel even in remote mountainous rural areas. He said that the Home Guards personnel did a commendable job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the number of Home Guards personnel in the state was being increased further up from 6500. In the Directorate of Home Guards, 25 percent reservation had also been fixed for Home Guards in Group-C posts. The all-round development of the force was an important part of the government’s plans. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLA Raipur Umesh Sharma Kau, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, DGP Ashok Kumar, GOC Saberia, Major General Sanjeev Khatri, Commandant General Home Guard Ajay Rautela and other officers were present on this occasion.