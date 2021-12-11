Unity in diversity is the great feature of Indian culture – Subodh Uniyal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Our country is a huge nation. Its citizens are of various castes and sub-castes and follow different sects and religions. Unity in diversity is the great feature of Indian culture. This harmony is the cornerstone of an emotional unity. Despite different castes, communities and religions, our people are bound by such a culture and the thread of unity which is unmatched in itself. These words were spoken by the chief guest at the 18th State Level Seminar of Intellectual Foundation “Unity in Diversity– Our Culture,” by Subodh Uniyal, Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttarakhand. Later he honored various personalities of Uttarakhand with the Uttarakhand Ratna and said that the responsibility of the personalities who have got this honor becomes even more towards society and it is expected that they will fulfill this responsibility. The program was presided over by Engineer Narendra Singh. President of the organization Dr. S. Farooq said that people of all religions reside in our country. They are multilingual. Seeing the disparities, any outsider can understand that India is not a country but a large group of small blocks, where each has its own distinct culture or civilization. But despite the differences of these natural and social levels, there is an unbroken link of unity which we cannot break. This is the reason why many scholars are compelled to say that unity in diversity is the specialty of Hind (India). Special guest Dr. Ashutosh Sayana said that everyone in our country lives with love and harmony and respect each other’s religion and languages. Every day some festival or birth anniversary is celebrated in our country, by people of different religions and castes. Uniquely all the people celebrate together. That is why in our country India, there is a glimpse of unity in diversity. Vishal Sharma Social worker Anil Kumar Tripathi, Joint Director Training and Employment Department, Mohammad Mustafa Khan District Panchayati Raj Officer Dehradun, Kavita Chaudhary Joshi Yogacharya, Senior Journalist Brahmadutt Sharma, Dr. Alok Jain, Krishna Sharma Teacher, Senior Advocate OP Saklani, Dr. Sana Umar, Dr. Azhar Javed Senior Health Care Management and Administration Velmed Hospital Dehradun, were awarded the Uttarakhand Ratna. In the program, former chairman of Uttarakhand State Women’s Commission Sushila Baluni, Brigadier KG Behl, Sunil Agarwal, Padam Singh, Mohammad Umar, Raju Verma, Saurabh Kumar, Kavita Sharma, Arunabh Nidhi, Subhash Vohra, expressed their views. The program was conducted by the secretary of the institution, Harsh Sharma.