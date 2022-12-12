CM Dhami virtually launches Jio 4G service at Mana village

By Our Staff Reporter

Badrinath/Dehradun, 10 Dec: 4G service has begun in the Badrinath region with the inauguration of a Reliance 4G tower at Mana village , near Badrinath Dham. The 4G Reliance Jio Service was launched on a virtual mode by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami . Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman, Ajendra Ajay was also present on this occasion, along with the entire team of Reliance Jio and village head Pitambar of the country’s first village Mana at Badrinath Dham on the occasion of inauguration of Molfa Jio Tower.

CM Dhami, in his video message on the occasion, praised Reliance Jio for starting Reliance 4G service at Badrinath Dham and Mana, the country's first village near the country's border. Reliance Jio has become the first operator to launch 4G service in the region. He said that the pilgrims, armed forces deployed in the security of the country, local public would be greatly benefited by 4G service. Dhami added that thousands of villages of Uttarakhand were getting connectivity facility through more than 4700 Reliance Jio towers. The Chief Minister said that the vision of Digital India of the eminent Prime Minister of the country was now being realised. Dedicated connectivity lines have been provided by Reliance Jio to Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple. It may be recalled that Reliance Jio had provided 4G connectivity facility from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham in the year 2022, due to which Chardham Yatris and pilgrims reaching Hemkunt Sahib Lokpal Tirth have been facilitated. The CM expressed hope that soon Reliance Jio would come forward to launch Reliance Jio 5G service in Uttarakhand.

In a virtual address on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of Reliance 4G service , Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay said that the temple committee was grateful to the Reliance team for starting Reliance 4G service in Badrinath Dham. The dream of Digital Dev Bhoomi was being realised under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami . Ajay also expressed gratitude for the efforts and cooperation of BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt in providing connectivity facilities at Badrinath Dham.

On this occasion, Gram Panchayat Pradhan of the country’s first village Mana , Molfa congratulated everyone on starting Reliance 4G service from tourist village Mana .

Reliance Jio Uttarakhand CEO Gaurav Anand thanked all the distinguished guests, participants and Reliance team for the inauguration ceremony.