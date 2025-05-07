CM flags off 5 Mobile Medical Units to strengthen healthcare in remote areas

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 May: Taking another step towards improving health services in rural Uttarakhand, five fully equipped mobile medical units were launched today to ensure essential healthcare reaches remote regions of the state.

The scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence by flagging off these mobile medical units on this occasion. He described the initiative as a crucial effort to bridge the healthcare gap in rural areas. In line with the government’s ‘Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand’ mission, these mobile units, operational six days a week, come equipped with diagnostic and treatment facilities to provide primary healthcare in underserved areas.

It was share that the mobile units will be managed by Common Service Centre and funded by Rural Electrification Corporation under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Initially, the scheme will be operational for three years, with two units deployed in Haridwar, two in Udham Singh Nagar, and one in Tehri Garhwal.

Among these five units, one of the medical units has been exclusively dedicated to women’s healthcare and is also staffed entirely by female healthcare professionals. This specialised unit has been designed to address the unique medical needs of women in marginalised communities.

Among those present on this occasion included Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Director, Health, Sunita Tamta, MD, Dhanush Health Care, DSN Murthy, Deputy General Manager, PNB, Subhash Chandra, MD, Panacea Hospital, Ashwini, and CSC State Head Deepak, among others.