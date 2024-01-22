CM gives 241 Higher Education incentive scholarships

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed an amount of Rs 33.51 lakh through DBT to the accounts of 241 students in the first phase of the Chief Minister’s Higher Education Promotion Scholarship Scheme at a function held at the Chief Minister’s residence here on Saturday. This amount was provided to the students entering the first year of graduation in the university campuses and government colleges of the state. These students having scored minimum of 80 per cent marks in 12th examination and in accordance with the faculty-wise merit list prepared at the college level, are entitled for a monthly scholarship of Rs 3,000, 2,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively to first, second and third. Scholarship distribution for other classes will be done after verification on Samarth portal from the concerned institute level. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with students associated with various colleges and universities.

Congratulating all the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said that the main objective of starting this scheme is to bring forward the talent of students from ordinary families. He claimed that the state government always stands by those children hailing from poor families so that they do not face any kind of hindrance to higher studies. Addressing the students, he said that they should move forward in life with hard work and patience. One gets a direction for which field to choose in one’s life only after coming to college level. He added that when one works towards achieving a goal with full dedication, one will certainly achieve success in it. He called upon the students to do any work with full focus and concentration. Dhami reflected that most of the people who have made history, had spent their early life in difficult circumstances.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country, where scholarship has been arranged for toppers under the Chief Minister’s Higher Education Promotion Scholarship Scheme. Under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami, many commendable works have been done under higher education . With the launch of this scholarship scheme, competition among children for higher education will not only increase but the attendance of students will also increase.

The Higher Education Minister said that soon the recruitment process of 425 assistant professors under the Higher Education Department will be completed. 1.27 lakh children were provided Tablets under higher education . For the arrangement of promotions in higher education , 75 per cent through promotion and 25 per cent through direct recruitment has been arranged through the State Public Service Commission. Degree colleges have been opened in all the development blocks of the state. By upgrading 25 degree colleges as model degree colleges, arrangements for hostels have also been made for girl students.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman Higher Education Upgradation Committee Devendra Bhasin, Secretary Higher Education Shailesh Bagoli, Additional Secretary Ashish Srivastava, Director Higher Education Dr Chandra Dutt Sootha and officials of the Higher Education Department were present.