CM inaugurates State level Yoga programme at Adi Kailash

Adi Kailash (Pithoragarh), 21 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the state level Yoga programme at Adi Kailash today and performed Yoga exercises on the occasion of International Yoga Day. It may be recalled that Adi Kailash is situated at an altitude of about 15 thousand feet above sea level. Speaking on this occasion, he also invited Shiva devotees from all over the world to visit Adi Kailash. He said that the picture of the border villages is changing today due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Parvati Kund and Adi Kailash, a large number of devotees are reaching every day to visit pilgrimage places like Adi Kailash, Om Parvat, Kailash Darshan, Kali Temple, Vyas Cave, etc.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister performed Yoga exercises and invited tourists and pilgrims from all over the world to visit Adi Kailash as well as the entire Vyas Valley. He also urged those present to promote local products. Dhami said that today crores of people are benefiting from the invaluable heritage of ‘Yoga’ given by India to the world. He also appealed to everyone to include yoga in their daily routine for physical, mental and emotional strength and also to make other people aware of the benefits of Yoga.

The Chief Minister said that the wonderful environment of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, dedicated to Lord Shiva and located in the remote area of ​​the border district Pithoragarh, which is full of natural beauty, infuses devotion, power and infinite energy in the visitors’ mind. He added that Gunji, Kuti and Nabhidang villages located in the lap of the mountain king Himalayas have the culture, tradition and heritage of Vyas Valley in their lap, while Shiv-Parvati Temple, Gaurikund, Parvati Sarovar, Vyas Cave and Pandav Parvat introduce the infinite energy of Sanatan Dharma to the visitors.

The CM reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come on a one-day visit to Pithoragarh district on 12 October last year and had also visited Adi Kailash and Parvati Sarovar after reaching Jyolingkong. Dhami insisted that PM Modi’s visit to Adi Kailash has given a new identity to Adi Kailash Dham at the international level and religious tourism in Manaskhand has gained new momentum here. There has been a huge increase in the number of tourists and pilgrims here. These days, up to one and half thousand tourists and pilgrims are reaching to visit Om Parvat, Adi Kailash and Parvati Sarovar every day.

Dhami claimed that with the increasing number of tourists and pilgrims, this border area of ​​Pithoragarh is rapidly moving towards becoming a big tourist destination in the next few years. This will also promote the all-round development of this area and local business.

It may be pertinent to point out here that the border areas of Pithoragarh are buzzing with tourists from all over the country and the world these days. A large number of tourists and pilgrims are reaching to visit Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar and Om Parvat every day. Hotels and homestays from Pithoragarh to Jyolingkong are packed with travellers and tourists. The pilgrims are overwhelmed at seeing Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar, Gauri Kund, Om Parvat.