Solution to world’s problems lies in the Indian way of life: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister participates in Yoga Day celebrations at National Forest Academy in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jun: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav participated in Yoga Day activities on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024 and practiced yoga exercises with the people associated with the institute at the Pavilion Ground of National Forest Academy (FRI campus) here today.

On this occasion, the Union Minister said everyone must celebrate Yoga Day with the spirit of ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the solution to the world’s problems lies in adopting the Indian way of life. On this occasion, Yadav also participated in a tree plantation drive at the campus. He planted the first tree while inaugurating the plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”. He said that this campaign indicates the government’s strong commitment to the protection and enhancement of the natural environment. Yadav also asserted that under the ‘visionary leadership’ of the Prime Minister the country is committed to promoting universal human values and well-being through Yoga. Yadav also inaugurated a Multipurpose Hall of the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy.

The Director General of Forests and Special Secretary Jitender Kumar, Additional DG Sushil Awasthi, Additional DG A Mohanti of Government of India, Director, IGNFA, Dr Jagmohan Sharma, DG ICFRE Kanchan Devi and heads of various prominent institutions of Dehradun including the Forest Survey of India, Wildlife Institute of India, Forest Research Institute, Directorate of Forest Education, Central Academy of State Forest Service, IFS Probationers, SFS Officer Trainees FRI students and others participated. In all, more than 400 people participated in the Yoga programme and the tree plantation campaign, demonstrating a shared obligation towards integrating yoga and commitment to environmental conservation in professional and personal lives.