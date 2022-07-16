CM participates in Amar Ujala programme to honour meritorious student

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised by Amar Ujala here, today, at which 84 meritorious students were honoured. The CM also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000, each, to all the meritorious students honoured today.

The programme was organised at a hotel near ISBT on Haridwar Bypass Road.

Addressing the meritorious students, Chief Minister Dhami observed that the meritorious student award programme organised by Amar Ujala is aimed at encouraging the children to excel in their studies and do even better in future. He expressed the hope that these meritorious people would do commendable work in the respective areas they would be working in future.

The CM called upon them to take up the role of leader in whichever field they would choose in future. He said, “Whatever area you choose in your life, work in it with full dedication. To do any work, it is necessary to move forward with determination. There is great power in determination.”

Dhami said that all the meritorious ones who had been honoured today had also brought laurels to their parents and teachers by becoming toppers in the board examinations through their tireless hard work. In future, these children would illuminate the name of the state and the country on the strength of their actions.

Also present on this occasion were Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Consulting Editor of Amar Ujala Uday Sinha, State Editor of Amar Ujala Sanjay Abhigyan and other dignitaries.