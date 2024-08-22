CM promises family of Himanshu Negi all help in locating him

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain, 21 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the house of Himanshu Negi, a resident of Bhararisain, today, and met his family members. On this occasion, he claimed that the search for Himanshu is going on.

Himanshu has been missing from the Gaurikund – Kedarnath route since 31 July when the disaster had struck.

The CM, while talking to the District Magistrate, Rudraprayag, over the phone, directed that the search operation should be expedited. He assured Himanshu Negi’s family members that all efforts will be made to search for him. The district administration, SDRF and other rescue teams are engaged in the search operation.

The Chief Minister met Himanshu Negi’s father Narendra Singh, his grandfather, mother and wife and said that they should be patient, the state government will provide all possible support to the affected family.

MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta and District Magistrate, Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana were present on this occasion.