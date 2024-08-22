BJP to launch statewide membership campaign: Rituraj Sinha

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 21 Aug: State In-charge of the BJP’s Organisation Mahaparv and Membership Campaign, Rituraj Sinha today conducted a workshop regarding the membership campaign to be launched across the state. Shedding light on the objectives of the campaign in the workshop organised at Subhash Road, he said the party needs even more members who can take the pledge of nation building and resolve for a developed India 2047.

He asserted that the BJP is the world’s largest party and of the country whose organisation works from cities to every booth in the villages.

Sinha stated that the party has to maintain the identity of being all-inclusive and set a new record of party members. By adopting the party’s working method and making the party ideology acceptable to the people, the party needs to add new members. Sinha said that the BJP is the only political party that moves forward with the ideas of cultural nationalism and cares about the country. Therefore, the success of this campaign is going to have a big impact on the possibilities of a developed India.

Sinha added that a mobile number has been issued for the operation of this entire campaign – 8800002024. On which the process of membership will be started by giving a missed call. Apart from a missed call, party membership can also be done in three other ways, including through Namo App and Party Website, QR Code and by filling the written form. He also reminded that, in 2014 and 2019, a total of about 18 crore members were made in the party, in which about 20 lakh members are from Uttarakhand. This time again the party workers need to take these membership figures to a new record level.

The BJP leader shared that the campaign will be taken forward in two phases, primary membership and active membership. Under which, the drive for primary members will be made between 1 to 15 September and 1 to 15 October. In the second phase, the process of active membership will be started from 16 October. Primary membership will be free and for active membership, a contribution of Rs 100 will be taken through Namo App.

Also addressing the workshop, State President Mahendra Bhatt said that BJP is the only party where elections are also celebrated as a festival in the organisation. Just as a festival is run with enthusiasm, excitement, harmony, coordination and public cooperation, in the same tradition the party workers need to make this campaign successful. It is a matter of pride to be a member of a party which is the world’s largest political organisation, whose leader is the world’s most popular politician. He called upon the party leaders and the workers to take this feeling to every house at the booth level and connect them with the party. In the second part of the workshop, separate team meetings of all the districts were held under the leadership of the State Convenor of Membership Campaign, Kuldeep Kumar. In which detailed information and training were given about the workshops to be held in the coming days.

Along with the State President, Nainital MP and former Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha MP Kalpana Saini, State General Secretary, Organisation, Ajaey Kumar, State Convenor of Membership Campaign Kuldeep Kumar, Co-convenor Deepti Rawat, State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, Rajendra Bisht, Khilendra Chaudhary, State Treasurer Puneet Mittal, State Office Secretary Kaustubhanand Joshi, along with State officials, State Working Committee members, heads of fronts were present at the workshop.