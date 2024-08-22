Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Brahma Kumaris tie Rakhi to Legislators in Bhararisain

By Our Staff Reporter

GAIRSAIN (Bhararisain), 21 Aug: During the ongoing Monsoon Session in Uttarakhand’s summer capital, Bhararisain (Gairsain), Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan initiated a unique event with Brahma Kumaris from Gairsain and Srinagar tied Rakhis to all the legislators. The objective of this initiative was to provide the legislators with a Rakhi symbolising affection and spiritual protection.

During the event, the Brahma Kumaris also engaged in discussions with the legislators about spiritual guidance and the importance of positivity in life. As they tied the Rakhis, they wished for the long life, happiness, prosperity, and success of all the representatives.

Mehr Chand Bhai, Director of the Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, also presented a copy of a report related to drug addiction and extended an invitation to all legislators to visit the Brahma Kumari Centre in Mount Abu. The legislators appreciated this initiative, describing it as a unique opportunity to gain spiritual strength and mental peace.

Khanduri remarked, “This Rakhi ceremony is a symbol of our cultural heritage. Through the Brahma Kumaris, we have received spiritual energy today, which will further energise our efforts in serving society and the state.” The Speaker expressed special gratitude to the Brahma Kumari organisation for the successful event and hoped that such programmes would continue in the future. This event proved to be a memorable experience for all the legislators, providing them with a new direction in their spiritual and social lives.