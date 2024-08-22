Cong displaying support to corruption by opposing ED: Manveer Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Aug: BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan termed the siege of the ED office planned for tomorrow by Congress as improper and said that the party’s move shows that it is glorifying and supporting corruption and raising questions on the existence of investigation agencies.

Chauhan asserted that institutions like ED, CBI and Income Tax have been established to control and prevent corruption and these agencies have powers and authority given to them under Congress rule at the Centre. It is therefore ironic that Congress and its INDI Alliance are complaining of the allegedly oppressive action taken by these institutions at the behest of the government.

Chauhan claimed that investigation agencies are working independently and there is no direct control of the government on them. The courts in this country are supreme but many of those facing corruption charges through these agencies have failed to get any relief which indicates that the allegations against the accused are not baseless but are serious. This is possible only when the matter is more serious. He asserted that the agencies have been given freedom to work freely by the NDA Government and that the agencies do not face any interference from the government.

Chauhan further claimed that instead of trying to bring down the morale of the agencies, there is a need to encourage them so that they can continue to take action against the corrupt. He called upon the Congress to change its mindset in this regard and think positively.