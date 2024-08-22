Opposition stages dharna in Gairsain over rape of nurse in Rudrapur

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain, 21 Aug: The Opposition today held a protest under the leadership of former MLA Premanand Maharaj demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rudrapur nurse rape and murder case and other issues. While staging a dharna by putting up a tent at the Kalimati barrier, the Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the government and police for ‘giving protection to criminals’.

A large number of protesters who reached Gairsain from Gadarpur assembly constituency took part in this protest at Dugmutasain in Kalimati. The main demands of the protesters who reached Gairsain under the leadership of former MLA Premanand Mahajan included a CBI inquiry into the murder of nurse Taslima Jahan, the arrest of those who fired at Gadarpur youth Congress leader Prashant Singh, and providing police protection to Prashant, giving scholarships to Bengali-speaking Scheduled Caste students of Uttarakhand as applicable in the past.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Manglaur MLA Qazi Nizamuddin also participated in the dharna.

Supporting the protest, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat claimed that the government is giving protection to criminals as a result of which they have no fear of the law. Manglaur MLA Qazi Nizamuddin, who came to support the protest, said that he would raise the matter in the assembly and demand justice for nurse Taslima Jahan. Jaspur MLA Adesh Chauhan claimed that the law and order in the state has completely collapsed. Criminals are roaming fearlessly throughout the state. Former MLA Premanand Mahajan said that he would continue the protest until his demands are met.

Former MLA, Kapkot, Lalit Farswan claimed that criminals have lost fear of the law. The graph of crime is increasing day by day in the entire state, but the government could not care less. He said that, in the coming days, the Congress will take to the streets and protest against the government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

The victim’s family said that Taslima Jahan was working as a nurse in Gadarpur’s Phuleta Hospital. She was murdered on 31 July while returning home. Her decomposed body was found on 8 August. The police have made one person the main accused. The Congress leaders claimed that several influential people are involved in this incident. The police are trying to save them. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.