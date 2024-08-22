‘Deeksharambh’ held at Sardar Bhagwan Singh University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Aug: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU) formally commenced the new academic session 2024-25 by organising the Deeksharambh (orientation) programme from 21 to 24 August.

The inaugural day began with a lamp lighting ceremony by the distinguished guests, symbolising a commitment to growth and a bright future. The Vice Chancellor, Prof J Kumar, the Registrar, Dr Deepak Sahani, and faculty members warmly welcomed the incoming students.

In his motivational address, Prof Kumar inspired the students and lifted their spirits as they embarked on their academic journey. The students were filled with enthusiasm to start their new chapter at SBSU.

Following this, Dr MK Singh, the Ombudsperson, led an engaging interactive session. Prof Veerma Ram then gave a talk highlighting the rich history and legacy of the university.

The Deeksharambh celebration also featured a flash mob performance, tug-of-war, games, and a hand-print ceremony. These activities were designed to help the new students familiarise themselves with the university’s ecosystem