CM stresses on greater public participation in environmental protection

Dhami, Uniyal plant trees on occasion of World Environment Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal planted trees near the Chief Minister’s residence on the occasion of World Environment Day, today.

The Chief Minister also presented jute bags to students of a school.

Chief Minister Dhami announced on the occasion that cycle tracks of 50 kilometres’ length each will be made in four districts of the state – Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, and as many cycle tracks as possible will be made in 9 districts. He also announced that a ‘Springs and River Rejuvenation Board’ will be set up in the state. In all the 13 districts, each, the gram panchayat doing the best work in the field of cleanliness will also be rewarded.

Holding a meeting of all the District Magistrates through virtual medium from the Chief Minister’s residence, the Chief Minister directed that regular public awareness campaigns be conducted in the districts for environmental protection and continuous work done in this direction through various departments. He said that public cooperation should also be taken for tree plantation and cleanliness campaign. In order to ensure that the future generations get pure water, air, soil and environment, everyone would have to pay attention towards environment protection. The rise in global temperature and fall in water level is a matter of concern for all.

He said that most of the state is covered with forests and, for their conservation, there is a need to link the benefits of the forest cover with the livelihood of the people to increase employment based on ecology.

The CM added that, to save the soil, one would have to focus on 5 primary things. It is important to consider how to make soil chemical free and how to save the organisms that live in the soil which act as natural organic fertilisers. It is important to consider also how to maintain soil moisture and increase water availability, and how to remove the damage caused due to depletion of ground water. It is equally to important to stop the continuous erosion of soil due to reduction in forest cover.

Dhami reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign to give soil health cards, which greatly benefited the farmers. Under his leadership, all the major development schemes being implemented in the country for the last 9 years paid due focus on environmental protection in one way or the other. Modern sewage treatment plants in cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT Mission, the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic or the campaign to clean the Ganga under Namami Gange, were efforts in the field of environmental protection. In the direction of water conservation, Amrit Sarovar has been started across the country. The Chief Minister said it is a matter of pride for the state that, against the target of 975 Amrit Sarovars, 1092 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed, so far.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that everyone will have to make joint efforts towards environmental protection. This is a global challenge. The fast pace at which climate change is happening is a matter of concern. Tourism-based activities are increasing rapidly in the state, in view of this also efforts towards more tree plantation and cleanliness for environmental protection are needed. Special efforts will have to be made for the revival of water sources. Public participation will have to be increased for environmental protection, in which the district magistrates will play an important role. He said it is necessary to link forest resources with the livelihood of the people. It is necessary to strengthen Van Panchayats as lakhs of people are associated with them.

During the meeting, the District Magistrates informed the CM and the Minister about the works being done for environmental protection in the districts. On this occasion, Principal Secretary, Forest, RK Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of the Forest Force (HoFF) Anoop Malik, senior officers of the Forest Department and all the District Magistrates were present through virtual medium.