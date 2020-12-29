CM Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted to AIIMS, Delhi

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is suffering from Covid-19 infection and had yesterday been admitted to Dehradun Medical College Hospital, was today shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for further treatment. This morning, the doctors treating him at Doon Medical College Hospital referred him to AIIMS, New Delhi as a precautionary measure. He was sent from Dehradun to Delhi in a chopper today from the GTC Helipad.

It may be recalled that Rawat was detected Corona positive on 18 December, when he was tested for the Corona infection following the cook at his official residence having reported Corona positive. Not only Rawat, his wife and daughter, too, had tested Corona positive. He had shared this information with the people of the state through a tweet and had claimed to be asymptomatic. He home isolated himself and even participated in the winter session of the state assembly in virtual mode. Besides this, he also participated in some other functions on virtual basis from his home itself. However, on Saturday, he developed mild fever and, on Sunday, his CT Scan revealed a mild lung infection as well. He was advised to get admitted to Doon Medical College Hospital. He remained there just one day, but as his fever did not subside and he continued to have a mild infection in the lungs, the doctors treating him deemed it fit to refer him to a higher centre for treatment. He was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi.

According to his physician, Dr NS Bist, Rawat’s condition is not worrisome and his oxygen levels continued to be good. He had been referred to AIIMS as a precautionary measure, Dr Bist emphasised. He added that further tests would be conducted on the CM at AIIMS, New Delhi. He also revealed that the doctors treating the CM in Dehradun had already spoken to the doctors concerned at AIIMS and, on their advice, he had been shifted to Delhi for further tests and treatment!

Meanwhile, his wife and daughter continue to be home isolated as they don’t have any apparent adverse symptoms and are under treatment at their residence.