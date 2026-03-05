Colours of Joy … Holi hai!

By Vimal Kapoor

I remember as a youngster I would wait eagerly for Holi as it was synonyms with fun, pranks and entertainment. During the week leading up to Holi, we would purchase packets of colourful balloons and meticulously fill them – dissolving colour grains and tap water. These were piled up gingerly in a tub and as soon as the holidays started, we would rush to the balcony, arm ourselves with water balloons and fling them on unsuspecting victims. I still remember the ruckus a lady created two days before Holi. One of my loaded balloons landed squarely on her head, drenching her hair and face. Needless to say, we all did the vanishing act and disappeared from the scene for a few hours.

On the eve of Holi, the air would be filled with the scent of burning wood as a huge bonfire was lit near our house. This event symbolised the destruction of the demoness, Holika, by God Vishnu. ‘Shayari’ was recited by local poets, songs were sung, and people danced around the bonfire as they celebrated the victory of good over evil. By the morning of the next day, people of all ages and religions gathered together in the neighbourhood. We would also join in with our bamboo pichkaari’s and water filled hand grenades. The sound of blaring Bollywood music could be heard from every nook and corner as the festivities began. By early afternoon, we all would turn into a veritable rainbow with everyone being covered – from head to toe, with brightly coloured ‘gulal’ and water. Even after bathing scrupulously, the stain of colour would remain on our hair and hands for several days.

Now the scenario and bonhomie have changed a lot. So, if you want to enjoy, do so with vigilance and alertness. You are in the safe zone if the group is small and you are only enjoying with your family members and acquaintances. Present day Holi has its obvious sets of hazards. It is also true to a certain extent that “Holi and hooliganism” go hand in hand, hence it’s better to be secure than sorry. This is one festival where discretion is the better part of valour, so I would dwell more on the ‘being safe’ aspect of this ‘colorful carnival’. Locals love to swoop on outsiders during the celebrations. If you look like you’re not from the nearby area, you will become an easy target and might be harassed, hence it is always better to enjoy in your colony or area where people know you by face.

I try to use dry colours that don’t stain and refrain from using chemicals but not everyone will heed this. Watch out for the odd one swooping in on you with charcoal, paint, varnish, or hair dye hidden in his hand. It would be an understatement to say that at present times your android mobile is your best buddy, so protect it at all costs, wrap it properly in a waterproof cover, and once your face is converted into a colourful canvas take a few ‘selfies’ for posterity before tucking it away deep into your pocket. Holi is messy and wet. If you plan on taking pictures in the group, make sure your hands are dry and there is no one lurking around with a loaded bucket…. ready to drench you!

So get set to enjoy this colourfest. Savour sumptuous gujiyas, chaat, dahi bhallas and dance and sway to the beats of “Rang barse” and “Balam pichkaari” … after all these are the quintessential ingredients of an ideal and secure holi. This year may the vivid colours of Holi decorate your life in all the shades of a vibrant rainbow…enjoy a fun-filled, happy and safe Holi!

(Vimal Kapoor a Dehradun resident, is passionate about literature, creative writing, cricket and exploration through travel)