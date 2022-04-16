Congress is sinking ship: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 15 Apr: Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, while attending a programme here, today, told reporters that Congress is a sinking ship.

He asserted that the Nehru-Gandhi family was enough to end the party – nobody else had to make any effort. He said that factionalism is rampant in the Congress after the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition and State President. The phase of continuous resignations has started. A Congress MLA has even offered to give up his seat for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from. There has even been talk of announcing the formation of a separate party.

He said that people have incresing confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party because it delivers on its promises. He said that those who had left the Congress in the past and joined the BJP, had been given a place in the cabinet along with increased respect.

He also asserted that, today, the world’s biggest leaders are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Ever since the young Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, took over command of the state, it is constantly moving towards development. Under the new schemes, work is being done to benefit the people.