Cycle Rally held to celebrate Dr Kurien’s Birth Anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Amul, in association with YetiSkates, organised a Cycle Rally (12.5 kms), today, to mark Dr Verghese Kurien’s Birth Centenary Celebrations at Astley Hall. As many as 78 well equipped cyclists participated. The rally was flagged off by Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ and Amul branch chief AK Gupta. The rally was conducted by Yeti Gupta.

Dr Kurien is known as the milkman of India who made India a milk sufficient country. Now India is the number 1 milk producer in the world.

The programme was supported by Sanjay Nanda, Vikas Saklani, Dinesh Mehrotra, Amul K Gaurav, Yeti Gupta, Amit Dhiman, Akhat Johri, Narendra Negi, Anju Gupta, Amit Garg and Harsimran Singh, Dehradun Cycle Club’s K Rithvik. Each participant was given a T-shirt, Certificate and Refreshment.