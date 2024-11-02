DGP administers oath of unity to police officers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: On the occasion of National Unity Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, yesterday, Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar administered the oath of national unity and integrity to all the senior police officers and others present at the State Police Headquarters here. Patel is considered to be the architect of a united India and is popularly called Iron Man of India.

The oath administered on the occasion by Kumar was, “I sincerely swear that I will dedicate myself to maintaining the unity, integrity and security of the nation. That I will also make every effort to spread this message among my country’s people. I am taking this oath in the spirit of unity of my country, which can be made possible by the vision and work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also sincerely pledge to contribute to ensure the internal security of my country.”

Later, DGP Kumar also extended greetings related to Diwali to all the police personnel and the people of the state.

On this occasion, Additional Director General of Police Law & Order Amit Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, CBCID, Dr V Murugeshan, ADG, Intelligence /Administration, AP Anshuman, Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, Vimmi Sachdeva, Special Secretary, Home, Ridhim Agarwal, Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Nilesh Anand Bharne, Inspector General of Police Personnel Anant Shankar Takwale along with other officers/employees were present.