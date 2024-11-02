‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’, Guruji

By Satish Aparajit

Rohtas Singh, fondly known as Guruji, left us on 25 October 2024, embarking on his next journey – perhaps to spark a new golf revolution beyond. For over three decades, Rohtas ruled the greens, amassing over 100 trophies, an achievement few golfers can match. As a dominant force on the Pro Tour, he held the top position for over a decade and was celebrated not only for his skill but also for being one of the most charismatic players on the circuit.

During the years when the Indian Golf Union (IGU) managed the Pro Tour, before establishing the Professional Golfers’ Association of India (PGAI), Rohtas competed under the IGU’s banner, representing India in no less than four World Championships (1983, 1984, 1985, and 1988). Despite being a strong contender for the Arjuna Award, one of India’s highest honours in sports, he narrowly missed it—despite the IGU’s earnest nominations, which I personally supported by forwarding his application and meeting key figures in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Although the award eluded him, the disappointment didn’t diminish his love for the game.

Rohtas was a man of few words but a generous heart. I witnessed him selflessly offering golf sets, balls, and gloves to aspiring players in need. I had the privilege of playing alongside him at various courses in the NCR. On one memorable day at the Air Force Golf Club in New Delhi, he brought a unique wooden club, gifted to him by someone special. Curious, I asked if it was playable, and in his understated way, Rohtas took a swing that sent the ball soaring, landing just five feet from the green—a remarkable 300+ yard drive. Watching him on the course was mesmerising, and his warmth extended beyond the fairways.

In his later years, Rohtas spent much of his time at the Faridabad Golf Course, then a modest nine-hole facility. His guidance helped enhance the course’s quality, bringing in notable tournaments and leaving a lasting impact on the club.

Rohtas has left behind a legacy that is both inspiring and challenging to emulate. Those of us who knew him agree—individuals like him are rare. He broke barriers, paving the way for two generations of golfers.

Thank you, Rohtas. Rest in eternal peace.

(The author is a retired Wing Commander and Shaurya Chakra awardee)