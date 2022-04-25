DGP Ashok Kumar flags-off Vintage Car & Bike Rally at Virasat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: The 10th day of Virasat started with The Vintage and Classic Car and Bike Rally held at the BR Ambedkar Stadium, here, today. The rally began from BR Ambedkar Stadium, going through Garhi Cantt, Pacific Hills, Dilaram Chowk to Clock Tower and circling back to the starting point.

Chief Guest, DGP Ashok Kumar conducted the flag-off. A few known faces like Ravinder Singh, Dr S Farooq, and Vijay Aggarwal were present at the event. Ravinder Singh showcased eleven scooters, including models from Vespa and Lambretta; Kunal Arora brought in a Jawa Twin, Noor Mohammad displayed a World War 2 BSA, while Dr Farooq brought six cars (Chevrolet, Willys, Nissan Jonga, Standard, Ford and Austin). The oldest model was a “Chevrolet”, dating back to 1926, presented by Dr S Farooq.