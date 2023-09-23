Dhami to lead delegation to UK to woo investors from 25 Sep

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: A delegation of Uttarakhand Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, will be on a tour of Britain from 25 till 28 September. The state government delegation will meet big business houses in London and Birmingham, and invite them to participate in the upcoming Global Investor Summit to be held in the coming December in Dehradun. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, during his visit to London and Birmingham, meetings will be held with the industrial houses related to sectors such as tourism, IT, education, healthcare, food processing and automobile industry.

During the trip, a road show will also be organised in London on 26 September under the leadership of Dhami. The delegation will hold a meeting with Poma Group, a leader in the field of ropeway. In the meeting, discussions will be held with Poma Group regarding eco-friendly mobility in the state. On the same day, a meeting will be held with other industrial houses in London, and the investors will be invited to participate in the Uttarakhand Global Investor Meet. During the Britain tour of the delegation, the CM and others will also meet prominent personalities of London.

The delegation will be meeting with WMG Warbrick Manufacturing Group in Birmingham on 27 September. Along with this, investment possibilities in Uttarakhand will be discussed with TVS Norton Group. During this tour, meetings will also be organised with big houses associated with Britain’s tourism sector.

Chief Minister observed that the state government has completed preparations for the Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand. The state government is working on a large scale to invite investors from all over the world to Uttarakhand with the objective of attracting the attention of big investors from all over the world towards Uttarakhand. The state government has started discussions with investors not only in big cities of the country but also from abroad, he asserted.

Dhami said that to strengthen the economy of the state, Strong Uttarakhand Mission has been launched in Uttarakhand, under which a target has been set to double the SGDP of the state over next 5 years. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organised by the state as a link to achieve this goal. He said that at present a land bank of about 6000 acres is available in Uttarakhand for setting up industries in various sectors.

CM Dhami said that there has been continuous improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the state. Direct air service has become available from Dehradun Airport to various cities. Dehradun and Pantnagar airports are also being expanded. As part of the development and upgradation of the railway network, the construction work of Rishikesh – Karnaprayag railway line is in progress. To facilitate the Char Dham Yatra in the state, the construction work of all-weather road is also in progress. The CM said that the entrepreneurs of the state have maximum participation in increasing investment in the state. The government is working on the basis of simplification, solution, and satisfaction and this is possible only when their problems are solved by continuously communicating with the industry associations. Effective steps have been taken towards establishment of Aroma Park in Kashipur, Plastic Park in Sitarganj, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kashipur and Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor. For the convenience of tourists and devotees, facilities are being developed through innovation at all places in the state. A policy has also been prepared to promote exports, he stated.