New Film Policy will include OTT platforms, webseries for incentives: Dhami

Actor Kriti Sanon, writer Kanika Dhillon call on CM in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: The film crew of Netflix Films’ ‘Do Patti’, which is being filmed in Dehradun, along with famous film actress and lead character Kriti Sanon, film producer and writer Kanika Dhillon, called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence here today. On this occasion, Kriti Sanon observed that she is very excited about this shoot happening in Uttarakhand.

CM’s wife Geeta Dhami was also present on the occasion.Producer Kanika Dhillon informed that initially “Do Patti” was to be filmed in Himachal Pradesh but later the Netflix team decided to come to Uttarakhand. She said that there are other beautiful shooting locations in Uttarakhand which she will include in her upcoming films. The recce team is out to see more shooting locations around Dehradun.This shooting will continue for about a month in different areas of the state, she added.Kanika and Kriti Sanon, both of whom are co-producers in this film, informed the CM that they built up their film production team in 20 days for shooting in Uttarakhand. All this was possible only because of the film friendly environment of Uttarakhand. She said that it has become very easy to get shooting permission under the single window system by Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC). The location destination here is also very suitable for film shooting.The Chief Minister wished the co-producers Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon a big success for this film. He added that the new film policy of UFDC is also ready and in this new policy, the amount of grant given to the films earlier has been included. In the new policy, OTT platforms and web-series have also been included as eligible for incentives along with grants and other awards. By identifying new shooting destinations, the government plans to make film making more convenient in Uttarakhand so that more and more films can be made here.

According to Netflix, ‘Do Patti’ is a captivating mystery thriller based in the hills of North India. Kajol, who has previously starred in the streaming platform’s films ‘Tribhanga’, said she is thrilled to collaborate with the streamer once again. The actor further added, “The script of ‘Do Patti’ is amazing, which promises a unique blend of thrill and mystery.

This is Kriti Sanon’s first film as a producer. The film marks the debut for writers Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon under their newly launched banners, Katha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films. Dhillon, whose film credits include ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Haseen Dilruba’, and Kriti Sanon whose recent release was Adipurush were happy with the locations.

In this meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, Film Development Council’s CEO and Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari and Joint Director Nitin Upadhyaya along with National Award winning director RS Pipalwa who is the project head in “Do Patti” and Sharad Mittal Production Consultant were also present.