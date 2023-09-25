Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra says ‘Home is where the heart is’ for U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 Sep: There is excitement regarding the Investors’ Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in December. Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, who has already signed an MoU with the Uttarakhand Government for investment of Rs 1000 crore in the field of tourism, has now expressed his opinion on this matter. He has written on X that ‘Home is where the heart is’. India has the biggest opportunities in the field of hospitality in the world because domestic tourism is currently on a boom.

The Uttarakhand government is proposing to organise an Investors’ Summit in the coming month of December. For this, the Uttarakhand Government has set a target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Recently, at the curtain raiser of the summit held in Delhi, many renowned industrial houses of the country took steps towards investing in the state and signed MoUs. The Mahindra Group, a leader in the field of hospitality, also signed MoUs for investment of Rs 1000 crore in Uttarakhand.

The Mahindra Group, which is already operating its group resorts in Uttarakhand, plans to build 4-5 big resorts in different areas of the state in the coming days. The company says that this will be the largest investment made by the group in any state of the country.