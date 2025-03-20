Dhami welcomes Sunita Williams’ return to Earth, praises her courage

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today welcomed the successful return to Earth of astronaut Sunita Williams and praised her courage. In a post on Facebook, Dhami remarked that Willams had returned to Earth after spending nearly nine months in space. He stated that her achievement reflects her patience, courage, and self-confidence.

Expressing pride in this remarkable feat, Dhami emphasised that Sunita Williams’s success marks a new milestone in the field of science and space exploration. Extending his best wishes to her, he described Williams as a brave and courageous daughter of Indian origin who continues to inspire many.