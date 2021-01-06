Doiwala gets 1st e-waste collection centre in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: As part of e-waste management, under the joint aegis of SPECS (Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists), Dehradun, and Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology, with the assistance of National Mission on Himalayan Studies, the setting up of e-waste collection centres in Uttarakhand has been proposed.

Two cities of Uttarakhand – Dehradun and Rudraprayag have been selected for the purpose. Works have already begun in four development blocks of Dehradun. This prominently includes Doiwala, Sahaspur and Vikasnagar. As many as 75 women, unemployed youth and others have been given training in the making of decorative lights. Three e-waste college centres are to be opened in Doiwala development block.

Karan Bohra inaugurated one such e-waste collection centre at Majri Grant. In his address, Bohra appreciated SPECS’ efforts towards taking up the challenge of e-waste generation head on. “SPECS is an organisation that believes in performing on the ground. It does what it commits to,’ Bohra pointed out.

He said while the e-waste collection centre will give an opportunity to the people to dispose of e-waste properly, it will also open a new opportunity for conducting repairs of electronic items.

SPECS Secretary Dr Brij mohan Sharma said SPECS will man the Majri Grant e-waste collection centre for two years and would render all necessary technical advice. Gram Pradhan Anil Pal, Ward member Gagandeep Singh, former pradhan Sundar Das were prominent among those present on the occasion.

Another e-waste collection centre was inaugurated on the same day at Gram Panchayat Haripur Kalan. Gram Pradhan Geetanjali Jakhmola, along with SPECS Secretary Brij Mohan Sharma, jointly inaugurated the centre. Reeta Devi will operate this centre.

Another e-waste collection was inaugurated later at Bhogpur, which is being operated by Guddi Devi. Dr Brij Mohan Sharma also disclosed that SPECS is installing repair machines at all these e-waste collection centres so that repair works could be done easily. This centre was inaugurated by Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST.

Dr Brij Mohan Sharma disclosed that, apart from furthering the cause of minimising E waste, the LED bulb, tube light making and repairing training is also opening new employment opportunities amongst the unemployed. The publicity of these programmes are being done through various communication media like folk songs, rap songs, small films, social media like Facebook and YouTube.

Those interested in setting up such e-waste collection and minimisation centres can contact Dr Brij Mohan Sharma on mobile no. 9411719465.