Doon’s squash players Ansh, Unnati perform well at National Games

Dehradun, 11 Dec: Squash players Ansh Tripathi (age -16 and class 12) and Unnati Tripathi (age-14 and class 10) from Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, were selected to represent Uttarakhand in their first National Games. Ansh Tripathi only played in the individual category, while Unnati Tripathi was in the team and individual category.

Ansh Tripathi defeated Sajid Khan (Haryana), 3-0, then, in the pre-quarterfinal, defeated Abdul Rahman (Bihar), 3-0, and in the Quarter Final, lost to number 2 ranked Abhay Singh, 3-0. Abhay Singh is a PSA player who was part of the Indian team at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Unnati Tripathi, in the first round, defeated Janet Vidhi, (MH), 3-0. In the pre-quarterfinal, she got the better of Skandha Dogra, (KA), 3-0; and lost to Sunayna Kuruvillan, (TN), 3-0.

Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN) is a PSA player and she was also part of the Commonwealth Games 2022 team.

Ansh Tripathi and Unnati Tripathi hope to participate in the next National Games and win medals for Uttarakhand.