BJP win in panchayat polls due to Modi & Dhami’s works: Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt has expressed gratitude to the people of Haridwar district for ensuring victory of party candidates on various posts of the District Panchayat. Addressing the media at BJP State Headquarters here, today, Bhatt said the post of Haridwar District Panchayat President and all 6 development block chiefs saw unopposed election of BJP candidates.

Responding to the allegations of rigging by the Congress, he said that party is failing in its policy and intention and in order to cover its deficiencies, it is making such allegations.

Bhatt described the unopposed election of the BJP candidates in Haridwar district panchayat and all the area panchayats as the victory of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s development works under the guidance of PM Modi. Expressing his gratitude to the people of the region for the thumping victory in these elections, he assured that the state government would complete development works related to the district on priority with the cooperation of the local panchayat leaders elected by the people.

He also praised the hard work of local MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and local party leaders Adesh Chauhan, Pradeep Batra, former cabinet minister Swami Yatishwaranand, and former BJP State President Madan Kaushik. He expressed confidence that the bumper victory in Panchayat elections would give energy to the party to work for BJP’s unilateral victory in future civic polls and upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also thanked the lone candidate from Narsan Block and the general secretary of the state Congress for withdrawing his name.

On this occasion, state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan, state media panelist Kunwar Japendra Uttarakhandi and many party officials were present along with the president.