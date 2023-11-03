Dr Jagmohan Sharma takes over as Director, IGNFA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: Dr Jagmohan Sharma, an Indian Forest Service officer of 1990 batch belonging to the Karnataka Cadre, joined as the Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, today. He succeeds Bharat Jyoti, who superannuated on 31 October. Prior to joining as the Director, IGNFA, he was Director General, Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), Bengaluru.

Dr Jagmohan Sharma has a vast experience of working in many capacities under the Karnataka State Government including as State Nodal Officer, FC Act; Nagarhole National Park; Bhadrawathi Territorial Division; Mandya Social Forestry; Kodagu Circle; Working Plan; Headquarters; Personnel & Recruitment. He has also worked as Joint Director (Wildlife); Joint Director (Delhi Zoo); AIGF (EAP) in the Government of India.

He has published many papers including seven international journals; 22 national journals; one manual, six reports, one book chapter and one policy paper. Also, his articles on environment and climate change are regularly published in newspapers.

He originally belongs to Pauri Garhwal. His scholarly achievements are numerous including MSc and MTech from IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur, Master of Management from IIM, Bengaluru; PhD in Climate Change from IISc, Bengaluru; MSc in Forest Ecology from Edinburgh University and many more.

He has a clear vision towards shaping the overall Indian Forest Service Training according to the objectives of Amrti Kaal.

On assuming charge as Director, he interacted with the faculty members and staff of IGNFA and tool stock of various activities being undertaken by the Academy.