École Globale emerges Swimming Champion in Inter-School Competition

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Swimmers from 16 schools competed in the 8th Invitational Inter School Swimming Competition for Girls at École Globale International Girls’ School, Dehradun, on Tuesday, showcasing speed, skill and sporting spirit.

The championship featured Sub-Junior (Under-11), Junior (Under-13), Intermediate (Under-16) and Senior (Under-18) categories across freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, individual medley and relay events. Conducted as per Swimming Federation of India (SFI) rules, the meet featured heats and finals for the 25m and 50m freestyle events, while the remaining events were conducted through time trials.

École Globale International Girls’ School emerged as the Overall Championship Winner with 458 points, followed by Gyananda All Girls School with 176 points.

The Individual Championship titles were claimed by Sasha Khadke of École Globale in the Sub-Junior category, Yashasvi Choudhary of École Globale in the Junior category, Aarna Chauhan of Social Baluni Public School in the Intermediate category, and Manasvi Panwar of Social Baluni Public School and Rachael of École Globale in the Senior category.

École Globale also dominated the relay events, securing top positions in Senior, Intermediate, Junior and Sub-Junior medley and freestyle relays.

Among the individual highlights, Manasvi Panwar led the Senior 100m Individual Medley, 50m Breaststroke and 100m Freestyle; Aarna Chauhan topped the Intermediate 100m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly; Yashasvi Choudhary won the Junior 50m Butterfly; and Rachael emerged first in the Senior 50m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle.

The championship concluded with appreciation for all participating swimmers, schools, coaches and team managers, highlighting the role of competitive sport in fostering discipline, perseverance, teamwork and excellence among young athletes.