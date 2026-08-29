TIS, Asian School win SD Jain Memorial Football Championship

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Aug: The 8th SD Jain Memorial Football Championship 2026 concluded with a grand closing ceremony held at Tulas International School. The five-day tournament celebrated football, teamwork and sportsmanship, bringing together talented young footballers from reputed schools across the region. The event featured 16 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ categories.

Tulas International School emerged champions in the Boys’ category, defeating DIS Riverside 1–0 in the final, while The Asian School clinched the Girls’ title with a 1–0 victory over Woodstock School.

Tulas International School had secured its place in the Boys’ final after a thrilling semi-final against Tibetan Homes School, which was decided after two rounds of penalty shoot-outs.

In the Girls’ category, Vaishnavi Thapliyal of The Asian School was named Best Goalkeeper, while Noezin of Woodstock School received the Best Scorer award. In the Boys’ category, Veeraj of DIS Riverside was named Best Goalkeeper, Shlok Praytush of Tulas International School received the Best Defender award, Tejas Rathi of DIS Riverside was recognised as the Emerging Player, and Ayush Mahto of Tulas International School was named Best Scorer.

The closing ceremony was attended by Sanjay Sharma, Vice Principal, Deepak Rawat, Head of Sports, deans, coaches, referees, teachers and players from the participating schools. The special guest on the occasion was Nagender Singh Negi, a national football player who represented Uttarakhand in the prestigious Subroto Cup, inspiring the young footballers with his presence and words of encouragement.

The closing ceremony also recognised the contributions of coaches, referees and match officials whose dedication ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament. The event concluded with the presentation of trophies, medals and individual awards.

The championship was organised under the guidance of Raunak Jain, Co-Founder & Senior Vice President of Tulas Group, whose continued support for sports and student development played a vital role in the success of the tournament.