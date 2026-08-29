Winning Uttarakhand

The Congress faces a critical, uphill task but holds viable opportunities to regain power in the upcoming Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Election scheduled for February 2027. This is because the people of Uttarakhand have shown the ability in the past to not vote in a predictable fashion.

While recent private media opinion polls and an internal survey leaked from the BJP hint at a highly competitive, tight race, the party must balance its deep-rooted grassroots footprint against chronic structural vulnerabilities. Congress has launched a “mega poll plan” focusing directly on the constituency-level performance of individual sitting BJP MLAs. Shifting the focus from state-wide ideological battles to local developmental accountability serves as a practical counter-weight to the BJP’s star campaigns. The “Parivartan Sankalp Yatra”, which began traversing the state’s hill districts, has revitalised local party cadres. Reappointing Ganesh Godiyal as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief is aimed at leveraging his extensive popularity across regions like Kumaon and Garhwal.

The Congress maintains robust electoral segments in crucial constituencies of the plains like Haridwar and Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar. It is leveraging controversial regional parameters, such as the anomalies arising out of the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. By capitalising on heavy voter fatigue surrounding bread-and-butter issues like high unemployment, paper leaks in recruitment examinations, hill-to-plains migration, inflation, and disaster management failures, Congress aims to gather voters looking for local governance shifts. High-profile incidents like the Ankita Bhandari murder case are being actively used to spotlight law-and-order deficits.

However, internal friction remains the primary Achilles’ heel of the Uttarakhand Congress. Despite assertions of central unity from the high command, ambitious local leaders frequently operate at cross-purposes, which risks driving key leaders to switch allegiances close to voting day. While the BJP relies on incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress suffers from a vacuum regarding a universally accepted, singular regional leader. Resolving competing claims between veteran leaders like Pritam Singh, Harish Rawat, and Harak Singh Rawat continues to stretch organisational focus.

Uttarakhand’s electorate has historically responded strongly to themes of national security, army welfare, and religious tourism. The ruling party successfully frames Congress’s platforms as counter-cultural—such as the recent state-wide friction regarding the singing of the Vande Mataram—which tends to blunt Congress’s populist economic manifestos.

In the 70-member assembly, Congress currently stands at just 20 MLAs compared to the BJP’s 47. Though the party is strategically prioritising youth, women, and high-winnability candidates over mere seniority for ticket distribution, turning a 27-seat deficit into a majority requires an exceptionally high voter swing.

Congress’s prospects hinge on its ability to sustain organisational momentum through late 2026 and prevent major internal rebellions during ticket distribution. If the party can keep the 2027 election centred strictly on local issues and MLA performance rather than national polarising narratives, it stands its best chance in a decade to reverse the BJP’s winning streak.