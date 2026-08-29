Landslide strikes again in Mussoorie; Debris slows traffic on Spring Road

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 26 Aug: Amidst continuous rainfall in Mussoorie, a landslide once again caused difficulties on Wednesday. A section of the hillside suddenly collapsed near the nine-story temple on Spring Road, sending a large amount of debris onto the road. This disrupted vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to locals commuting in the area.

According to residents, debris had fallen onto the road early in the morning, yet it remained uncleared for a considerable time. The accumulation of debris on a section of the road hindered vehicle passage and slowed down traffic flow.

Persistent rain in Mussoorie and surrounding areas has increased pressure on the hill slopes. Recent days have seen several landslide incidents across the town and along the Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Traffic was disrupted due to road damage near Paniwala Bend, while the collapse of a multi-story building on Kempty Road highlighted the vulnerability of the hilly terrain during the rainy season. Consequently, the landslide on Spring Road has also become a cause for concern among the public.

Locals warn that, if debris continues to fall from the hillside amidst the rain, it could lead to a complete halt in traffic and pose a danger to nearby buildings and pedestrians.

Local residents have urged the departments concerned to immediately inspect the site, clear the debris, and assess the stability of the hillside. They emphasise that merely removing the debris is insufficient; the stability of the slope at the collapse site must be examined, and necessary safety measures implemented to prevent future landslides during the rains. Mussoorie has witnessed frequent incidents of landslides and road damage alongside rainfall throughout this monsoon season. The risk escalates during the rainy season due to the city’s geographical layout and the presence of steep slopes in several areas. Consequently, local residents are demanding that vulnerable spots be identified, pre-emptive safety measures implemented, and regular monitoring conducted during the rains.

Currently, following a debris slide on Spring Road, locals are closely watching the actions taken by the departments. They argue that unless the debris is cleared promptly and a permanent solution is found to stabilise the hillside, the situation could worsen significantly during the next spell of rain.