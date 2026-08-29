Graphic Era VC Dr Narpinder Singh to receive Lifetime Achievement Award 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Graphic Era Deemed University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh is being honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 by the Indian Chemical Society (ICS) for his notable contributions to research, development and innovation.

The Indian Chemical Society is one of the prestigious organisations playing an important role in advancing chemical sciences, technology and industry in the country.

Dr Narpinder Singh has established a distinguished identity in the field of chemical sciences and engineering through his long-standing and outstanding contributions to research, development and innovation. His research and innovation-driven work has not only enriched knowledge and technological development in chemical sciences but has also made significant contributions to the chemical and allied industries and society. His continued commitment to research, academic excellence and dedication to innovation have given a distinctive dimension to his contributions and established him as a respected figure in the field.The honour bestowed upon Dr Narpinder Singh is a prestigious national-level recognition of his outstanding contributions to chemical sciences and engineering, his commitment to research and his significant contribution to innovation.

Dr Narpinder Singh will receive the prestigious honour at the 63rd Annual Convention of Chemists (ACC-2026) of the Indian Chemical Society. The convention will be held from 14 to 16 December 2026 at Graphic Era Deemed University, Dehradun.