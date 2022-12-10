Educationists should encourage research & innovation: Murmu

Pres hands over degrees to Doon Varsity graduating students on Convocation Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: President Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest at the 3rd Convocation of Doon University, here, today. On this occasion, she also addressed the graduating students.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present on the occasion, along with Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal.

After the function, the President was seen off at the Jolly Grant Airport by Governor Singh and CM Dhami this evening.

President Droupadi Murmu honoured 36 meritorious students on this occasion. As many as 669 students of graduation, masters and PhD of the year 2021 were awarded degrees on the occasion. Out of 36 students who received gold medals, 24 were girls.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the progress of any country depended on the quality of its human resources, while the quality of human resource depended on the quality of education. She urged the Doon University to work towards creating quality human resources, and by sincerely following the motto “today’s youth is tomorrow’s future”.

Murmu noted that Doon University is the only institution in the state where students are taught five foreign languages,​​ namely Spanish, German, Japanese, French and Chinese. Besides this, the students also have the opportunity to learn local dialects like Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari at the University. She said that encouraging study of local languages​​ is a commendable step in preserving the folk culture of the state. Folk languages ​​are the intangible heritage of Indian culture. She called upon the University administration to take this initiative forward.

The President further observed that the Centre for Public Policy Chair had also been set up in Doon University in collaboration with NTPC which is dedicated to policy-making and capacity-building for the development of the State. The ‘Dr Nityananda Himalayan Research and Studies Centre’ has also been established for research and study of various subjects related to the ecological, economic and social development of the state. She praised the University for these initiatives.

Murmu called upon the educationists to encourage research and innovation in educational institutions so that students could be more equipped with technical skills and provide employment to others instead of seeking employment.

In the convocation held today, girls secured 23 gold medals out of 36, and 8 PhD degrees out of 16, earning praise from President Murmu, who expressed satisfaction that there are adequate opportunities for education of women at the Doon University. She said that, in her opinion, when girls excel more in subjects like Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the process of women empowerment would be further strengthened. They would have many opportunities to build careers based on excellence in STEM.

The President said that the responsibilities of the graduating students had been increased further after getting degrees. She advised them to work sincerely and to the best of their ability in whatever field they enter. She said that only then their education would be meaningful and they would be able to benefit society and the country with their knowledge. In the era of constant and rapid change, India was moving towards the goal of self-reliance and, for this, the country needed their commitment and dedication towards nation-building. She expressed confidence that they would fulfil this national expectation in the coming times.

Governor Singh warmly welcomed President Murmu and said that today had been a pleasant experience when, in Doon University, the President had participated in person to bless all. He added that the University had imbibed the theme, ‘Ubharti Nari Shakti’, for the whole year, which was evident from the fact that a large number of girls participated in the media and NCC team of the university. Congratulating all the students who received the degrees, the Governor said the day was not only one of celebration for the students, but also a day of reflection. The Governor hoped these students would use their education and knowledge not only for their material prosperity but also their spiritual growth. They would remain humble in the face of successes and become responsible citizens.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appreciated President Murmu’s career and life were an inspiration for all. It was her progressive consciousness which, through her struggle, led her to the dignified position of becoming the President of India, the world’s largest democratic country. She was inspirational example of women empowerment. Her simple nature, patience and humble behaviour are an example for all. He emphasised that Uttarakhand has been the flag- bearer of the great tradition of religion, spirituality and culture since ancient times. He added that the educational institutions of Uttarakhand are very important not only in India but also for the dissemination of knowledge in the world. Taking forward the rich knowledge tradition of Uttarakhand, Doon University is making continuous progress in the field of education. He reminded that the Uttarakhand Government has decided to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in the state. Doon University is the only university in Uttarakhand where graduate, post graduate and PhD courses are being conducted in foreign languages like Japanese, French, German, Chinese and Spanish.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, while congratulating all the passing out students, said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020.

On this occasion, Scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Kasturirangan, and Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal also addressed the students.

Cabinet Ministers Premchand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, MLAs, Vice Chancellors of various universities and other dignitaries were also present.