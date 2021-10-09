Every problem can be solved if there is intent: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the 10th EXCEED Environment and CSR Awards and Conference on “Environmental Management during and after COVID-19” at a local hotel as the Chief Guest on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Singh said, “The topic is very important for every person. Important discussions will be held in the interest of every individual and institution affected by Covid. Every problem could be solved if there is intent. Covid gave us many lessons. We came up with our own solutions. We became self-sufficient in manufacturing vaccines. The number of vaccinations has reached more than 100 crores. Efficient management, thinking and leadership are the reason of this. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 35 PAS oxygen plants across the country from the city of Yoga and Spirituality, Rishikesh.”

He said that environmental protection is the responsibility of all the people. Every citizen has to think and act for its sustainability. After the arrival of Corona, all of us have learned about health protection. He reminded that the Central and State Governments had made management and policy formulations to strengthen the health sector and enterprises. “We now face the challenge of making human health, environment and industries as strong as ever. It is expected that the scholars attending this conference will throw light on the above things and share a balanced policy and measures that can become the world’s best management policy from an environmental point of view after the Corona crisis.”

He said new ideas and inventions in the industries needed to be encouraged. Efforts had to be made to minimise energy consumption; air and water pollution, solid waste had to properly eliminated. He noted that the unit, ‘Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam’ of the Sustainable Development Foundation is engaged in the work of social uplift since the year 2007.

Sustainable Development Foundation President Rajiv Babbar and other members were present on the occasion.