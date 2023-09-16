Every student registered on Samarth portal will get digital ID

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 15 Sept: After the graduate-level admission process in the higher educational institutions of the state, digital identity cards will be provided to every student registered on the Samarth portal, the process of which has been started. Along with this, a Student Life Cycle module has been started on Samarth Portal. Through this, students will get online information about all the educational activities of universities and colleges. Apart from this, students will be able to get information about exams, results, credit scores as well as all their educational achievements through student login credentials.

Many initiatives have been started by the state government under higher education in the state. Which also include the graduate-level admission process in colleges and universities through the Samarth Portal. During the current academic session, an online admission process was conducted on the Samarth Portal for colleges affiliated with Kumaon University, Sridev Suman University and Soban Singh Jeena University.

Also, a new digital era has been started with the ‘Student Life Cycle Module’ on the portal. Through this new module, students will get all the information in one click. Students will get all the information related to examinations and admissions including the exam form and admit cards on the Student Life Cycle module on time. For the first time, through the ‘Student Life Cycle Module’, the University Enrollment Number has also been made available to the newly admitted students immediately after admission, while earlier the students could get the enrollment number only after filling out the examination form.

With the introduction of this new module, an effort has been made to solve all the problems of the students so that the precious time of the students can be saved from being wasted.

Higher Education Minister, Uttarakhand, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has issued a statement saying that the admission process through the Samarth Portal in higher education is an important and meaningful initiative. With this, the youth of the state will get opportunities for easy, quality and employment-oriented education. This initiative is the result of the state government’s commitment towards high-quality education which will prove helpful in the all-round development of the students.