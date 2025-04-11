First Automated Parking facility to open soon in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Apr: In a significant stride towards addressing Dehradun’s persistent parking and traffic woes, the state’s first automated mechanical parking system is set to open soon as the project is nearing completion. As per the district administration, this project is spearheaded under the vision of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, and guided by the leadership of the Chief Minister, and is progressing with remarkable speed and determination.

The parking facilities, which are being constructed in certain high-density urban pockets in Doon include sites like Tibetan Market, Parade Ground, and Coronation Hospital. These facilities are designed to accommodate 132 (Tibetan Market), 96 (Parade Ground), and 18 (Coronation Hospital) vehicles respectively. Once operational, these modern installations are expected to significantly ease vehicular congestion, a concern that has long plagued the city’s core areas.

The initiative comes as part of the broader ambition to realise the Chief Minister’s vision of a “modern Uttarakhand”, with urban infrastructure development at its forefront. District Magistrate Savin Bansal, known for his innovative administrative approach, has been instrumental in translating this vision into a practical and visible reality.

It may also be reminded that Afghan House at EC Road near Survey Chowk is also a place where an Automated Parking facility was being constructed on the initiative of DM Savin Bansal. However, the project has been stalled by a court order till any further decision. There is limited parking space in that area.

It may be recalled that Dehradun has witnessed a sharp rise in traffic density over the past few years. The lack of organised parking spaces, particularly in commercial zones such as Paltan Bazaar and Rajpur Road, has only compounded the problem. Long queues, roadside parking, and bottlenecks have become a daily ordeal for residents and visitors alike. The new automated mechanical parking system, by optimising vertical space, is poised to offer a sustainable and technologically advanced solution.

The Parade Ground and Tibetan Market facilities are in their final stages and will soon be opened to the public. Construction at the Coronation Hospital site is also progressing rapidly. These units, developed with modular and relocatable designs, allow for flexibility and future relocation, should the need arise. Importantly, this system represents a model of low investment and high return, as it maximises utility with minimal land use. The foundation stone of this project was laid in December last year.