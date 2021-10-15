Free ration will be made available under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana: Kapoor

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Oct: Dehradun Cantt MLA and veteran BJP leader, Harbans Kapoor, today held an awareness programme, Anna Utsav, in Dev Suman Nagar area of his constituency. During the programme, Kapoor briefed the people of his constituency about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Mahotsava and several other related schemes, aimed at helping the poor. Kapoor informed the gathering that under this scheme, free food-grains (3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice) would be made available to the poor. He further informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, all the food security card holders (Khadya Suraksha Card holders) from the Government of India would get the benefit of this scheme. On this occasion, local MLA Harbans Kapoor briefed the residents of his constituency that in view of the Corona crisis, the BJP had promised to provide free food grains to the people from the Union Government at reasonable prices to the economically weaker families. He also inaugurated a road in the Ward No 44 on this occasion. Local Municipal Councillor Anita Singh, Mandal General Secretary Sumit Pandey, Santosh Kotiyal, Shekhar Nautiyal, Former Mahanagar Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Rajkumar Tiwari, Vikas Kumar, Bina Bisht, Suraj Bisht, Archana Anand, Ajay Singh, Navendu Chauhan, Santosh Thakur, Jatin Kukreja, Ravi Kumar, Pravesh Maggo, Sudesh Yadav, Meenu Chaddha, Satish Dhingra and Vishal Chaddha were also present.