Fresh Corona cases in U’khand decline to 1156

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 May: The number of fresh cases of Corona is sharply declining in Uttarakhand with just 1156 cases reported in the past 24 hours. These cases have been reported against a total number of 29,223 Corona tests conducted, today. Fortunately, the backlog of reports also seems to have come down with just 7893 test reports awaited now.

A total number of 44 deaths were reported due to Corona in the past 24 hours. Dehradun, which has been the leading district with maximum number of cases being reported every day, has reported 205 cases of fresh infection in the past 24 hours, followed by US Nagar with 172 cases and Nainital with 161 cases. Haridwar has reported only 105 cases out of a total number of 6733 tests conducted today.

The major cause of concern in Uttarakhand is the situation in the hills which don’t have much urbanisation. Chamoli has reported 64 cases, Pithoragarh, 74, while Uttarkashi has reported 50 cases. Here the testing also appears to be low and there is an urgent need to scale it up. The total number of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) has also gone up to 221 in the state, so far, with 13 deaths.

As far as vaccination is concerned, it is going rather slowly and only 15,203 persons were vaccinated today. This indicates shortage of vaccines, though supply of about 1 lakh doses of vaccines arrived today. A total of 22,31,575 persons have been partially vaccinated in the state, so far. The number of those fully vaccinated with both the doses is 6,83,881. In the age category of 18-44 years, 2,72,079 have been partially vaccinated in the state, so far.