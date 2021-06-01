Mahant Hospital OPD sees increase in number of patients

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 May: The impact of decrease in cases of Corona infection is being seen at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, here. During the second wave of Corona, a decrease in number of general patients was seen. Now, however, the situation is returning to normal. Its impact is that, for the last five days, the arrival of patients has gained momentum at the hospital’s OPDs.

From the safety point of view, separate treatment facilities for Covid and non-Covid patients have been made in different buildings. The general patients can go to the OPDs of specialist and super specialist doctors’ OPDs for consultation. This information was made available by Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Anil Kumar Dhawan.

Dr Dhawan disclosed that the impact of decrease in Corona infection cases is quite evident now. The movement of patients and their attendants is like normal days. Patients have also resumed coming to the hospital for general surgeries. Earlier, due to the increase in Corona cases, patients of different departments had postponed their procedure dates, there was a decrease in number of pregnant ladies coming for regular consultation, etc. With the decline in the number of Corona cases, the patients have resumed coming to the OPDs. It is expected that, in the coming week, when the number of Corona infection cases decline, life will return to the normal track.

Now the patients are visiting super speciality departments of Medicine, Skin, Obs. & Gyn., ENT, Surgery, Ortho, Pulmonary, Psychiatry, Pediatrics, Eye, Dental, Physiotherapy, Neuro Surgery, Neurology, Cardiology, CTVS & Cardiac Surgery, Nephrology, Breast & Endocrine, Plastic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Urology, Pediatric Surgery, Cancer Surgery and IVF to consult the doctors.