Ganesh Joshi offers prayers at the Mangesh Temple in Goa

By Our Staff Reporter

Goa , 21 Jun: State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Ganesh Joshi , during his three -day visit to Goa , visited the Mangesh Prasanna Temple dedicated to Mangesh , Lord Shiva, located at Mangeshi village, about 21 km from Panaji City in Goa .

Joshi offered prayers at the Mangesh Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

This temple is considered to be one of the richest Hindu temples in Goa . It is a major temple of Goa , located 20 km away, in Mangeshi Village, in Ponda Taluka amidst the Mongri Mountains.