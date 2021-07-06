Giloy saplings being distributed in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 5 Jul: A Giloy distribution campaign has been started here on behalf of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar, under the Swasth Bharat Mission from 4 July, Acharya Balkrishna’s birthday. It will continue till 4 August.

The campaign began in the premises of Tilak Memorial Library by Chief Guest and Patanjali district in-charge, Dehradun, Anand Rawat. He was welcomed by retired Assistant Commandant Rajyashree Rawat. Rawat said that Giloy is very beneficial for health, due to which the plants are being distributed to the people on the birthday of Acharya Balkrishna. She said that she was working to make people aware about yoga and the virtues of being healthy.

Anand Rawat disclosed that more than 500 giloy plants would be distributed in different areas of Mussoorie. By 4 August, lakhs of saplings will be distributed to the people. Patanjali Yog District Incharge Committee Balbir Singh Chouhan, Kisan Panchayat member Pankaj Kumar, Patanjali Yog Peeth Samiti Patron Jitendra Singh Miyan and others were present on the occasion.