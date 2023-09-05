Gov briefed on use of IT, AI in Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 4 Sep: IT Advisor to the Governor, K Narayanan, gave a presentation related to the use of Artificial Intelligence, IT and new technologies in the Raj Bhavan before Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday.

Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman and Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria were also present.

The Governor said that it is very important to adopt technology and use it in daily work, which is the need of the hour. He said that, in the present century of technology, there is a need to use Artificial Intelligence and digital technology in every field to provide better facilities to the common people. The use of technology is a better option in the field of health, education and women empowerment in Uttarakhand. The effort is to make the arrangements at Raj Bhavan accessible through online mediums and then bring positive changes in the entire state with the help of technology.