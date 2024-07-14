Gov briefs Pres Murmu on U’khand’s progress

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 12 Jul: Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Friday paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, here, and discussed issues related to the country and the state.

On this occasion, the Governor apprised the President that, under the “Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat” campaign being celebrated as a festival to showcase the unity and integrity of India, the State Foundation Day of all the states was celebrated at Raj Bhavan Uttarakhand, last year, and the second cycle has also started from this year.

He also informed the President that under the TB Mukt Abhiyan, work is being done at a rapid pace in more than 5 thousand villages in Uttarakhand, the progress of which is satisfactory. The Governor told the President that innovative efforts are being made for the advancement of women self-help groups in the state.

On this occasion, the Governor invited the President to visit Nainital Raj Bhavan and Manaskhand on the occasion of completion of 125 years of the Nainital Raj Bhavan. He also presented a coffee table book and short film based on the glorious journey of 125 years of Nainital Raj Bhavan and a coffee table book based on Vasantotsav-2024 organised at Raj Bhavan Dehradun.