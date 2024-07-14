Gov pays courtesy call on PM Modi

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 12 July: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Friday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and congratulated him on becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time.

The Governor said that meeting Modi is always very encouraging. He said that the Prime Minister’s sensitivity towards his duties inspires all of us to do excellent work.

On this occasion, the Governor discussed various topics with the Prime Minister, including increasing tourism after his visit to Manaskhand region of Uttarakhand, thanked Modi for providing opportunity to Uttarakhand in the G-20 conference and presence in the Global Investors’ Summit.

Lt Gen Singh told Modi that Uttarakhand has immense potential to progress in the field of beekeeping and honey production, aromatic flowers, species and processing can open new doors of employment and self-reliance.

On this occasion, the Governor said that in the last decade, the Prime Minister has further strengthened his identity as a global leader. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country will move forward at a faster pace towards achieving the goal of developed India @ 2047.