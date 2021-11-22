Gov discusses expansion of road connectivity in U’khand with BRO DG

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Nov: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) met the Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt Gen Rajeev Choudhary at Uttarakhand Sadan, New Delhi, on Sunday.

Governor Singh discussed the expansion of road connectivity in the border areas of Uttarakhand with the Director General. Singh praised the efforts being made by the BRO for the development of infrastructure in the marginal areas of the state in adverse conditions.

The Governor also appreciated the initiative taken by the BRO to set up all woman RCCs in Pipalkoti. He also invited Lt Gen Choudhary to visit Uttarakhand. He added that reverse migration is being encouraged in Uttarakhand through the efforts of BRO.