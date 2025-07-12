Gov flags off Red Cross vehicles carrying disaster relief material

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Jul: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) today flagged off vehicles carrying disaster relief material from the Raj Bhavan premises for all districts of the state. These vehicles, provided by the Indian Red Cross Society, New Delhi, are carrying essential relief items such as blankets, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, and other necessary supplies. The district Red Cross societies will distribute these materials to those in need during emergencies.

On this occasion, the Governor said that this is an important aspect of humanitarian aid and will prove extremely helpful in delivering relief during disasters. He stated that, in a geographically sensitive state like Uttarakhand, the role of the Red Cross becomes especially significant. He praised the Red Cross as an organisation that selflessly helps the needy. Known for its humanity-based service, the organisation’s volunteers are constantly engaged in serving others without any personal interest.

The Governor urged all Red Cross officials to ensure that this relief material reaches the genuinely deserving individuals in every district through the respective district Red Cross committees so that it is used appropriately and benefits those who truly need it. He expressed gratitude to all Red Cross volunteers and appealed to the public to join the Red Cross in large numbers.

Present on the occasion were Dr Naresh Chaudhary, Chairman of the Managing Committee of the Indian Red Cross Society, Uttarakhand; Dr Anand Bhardwaj, Vice Chairman; Dr Manoj Verma, Managing Committee Member from Dehradun; CMO Manoj Sharma; Managing Committee Member Obedullah Ansari; Raj Bhavan Medical Officer Dr Mahavir Tyagi; Dr AK Singh; and several Red Cross volunteers.