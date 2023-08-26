Gov Gurmit Singh inaugurates charitable hospital in Mohali

By Our Staff Reporter

MOHALI, 25 Aug: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Charitable Multi-Specialty Hospital of Shri Shyam Sahara Kanika Foundation at Zirakpur, here.

He congratulated the Foundation for this noble work and appreciated the efforts of Sanjay Singla and Amit Jindal for making important contributions. He said that, following the basic mantra of ‘Nar Seva, Narayan Seva’, the Super Specialty Hospital has been established selflessly dedicated to the service of humanity. He expressed confidence that this hospital would prove helpful in the treatment of needy people.

The Governor reminded that many people are suffering from various diseases. Many needy people do not even get timely appointments with specialist doctors. Many times they are deprived of treatment due to lack of money. The establishment of a hospital providing treatment at subsidised rates is commendable. He expressed his gratitude to the Kanika Foundation for other social and religious works like food banks, Dharamshala and hospitals.

On this occasion, MP Naresh Bansal, as a special guest, said that while the Prime Minister is treating crores of patients through Ayushman Yojana, dedicated social workers like Sanjay Singla are giving momentum to the work of providing treatment for only Rs 11. Informing about the background of the hospital run by Shri Shyam Sahara Kanika Foundation, he said that Sanjay Singla and all karmaveers in this foundation are worshipers of Shree Shyam Sahara i.e. Khatu Shyam, who is fully dedicated with body, mind and wealth to build a healthy society.

Roshanlal Aggarwal said that it was decided to open a charitable multi-specialty hospital run by Shyam Sahara Kanika Foundation with this pious gesture. OPD services would be provided for Rs 11. He said that, initially, 101 eye operations would be done free of cost.

Many people including First Lady Gurmeet Kaur were present on the occasion.